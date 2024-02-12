W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Receives $83.56 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRBGet Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.56.

WRB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $80.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. W. R. Berkley has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $85.01. The company has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.27.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRBGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

