Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Increased to $104.00 by Analysts at Macquarie

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Macquarie from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Walt Disney from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $109.67.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:DIS opened at $108.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.82 billion, a PE ratio of 66.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.44 and a 200-day moving average of $88.33. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $112.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In related news, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walt Disney

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 172.6% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 136.9% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Walt Disney

(Get Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.