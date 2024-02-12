Wanchain Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.14 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 12th. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000447 BTC on exchanges. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $43.92 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wanchain has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00080617 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00026501 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00019730 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006577 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006295 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001316 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,649,025 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.