Waste Connections (WCN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 13th. Analysts expect Waste Connections to post earnings of C$1.51 per share for the quarter.

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.5 %

WCN stock opened at C$210.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$54.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.83, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.73. Waste Connections has a one year low of C$174.74 and a one year high of C$214.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$200.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$190.91.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In related news, Senior Officer Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.26, for a total transaction of C$745,487.73. In other Waste Connections news, Senior Officer Robert Andres Nielsen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.50, for a total value of C$70,250.00. Also, Senior Officer Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.26, for a total transaction of C$745,487.73. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WCN. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from C$156.00 to C$167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from C$141.00 to C$146.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from C$223.00 to C$230.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$176.92.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

