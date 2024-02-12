Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Acquires 143 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,348 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $19,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NSC stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $254.50. 28,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,496,178. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $57.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $183.09 and a 1 year high of $256.36.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 67.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen cut Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $233.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.94.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

