Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Acquires 648 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 2.2% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $37,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 56,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. RS Crum Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,097,637.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $4,844,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,602.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,097,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 278,658 shares of company stock valued at $42,921,732 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.6 %

PG stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $156.50. 360,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,924,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $136.10 and a one year high of $159.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.86.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.