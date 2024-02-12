Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Has $2.61 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $146,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 892,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,286,000 after acquiring an additional 76,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of EEM stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,248,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,143,943. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.92. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading

