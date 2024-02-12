Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Has $7.13 Million Stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lessened its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 290,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,357 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC owned 0.27% of Tower Semiconductor worth $7,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tower Semiconductor by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 58,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 13,492 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,056,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,314,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Tower Semiconductor by 290.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 24,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 18,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Tower Semiconductor by 128.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 155,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 87,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Tower Semiconductor Trading Up 3.5 %

TSEM traded up $1.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.43. 115,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,026. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.43 and a fifty-two week high of $45.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 6.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.25.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $358.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.17 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Tower Semiconductor Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

