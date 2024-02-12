Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Purchases 1,565 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPT. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 135.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 175.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total value of $3,765,361.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,237,705.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total value of $3,765,361.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,132 shares in the company, valued at $26,237,705.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 6,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $637,677.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,373,803.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,957 shares of company stock valued at $5,495,920 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CPT traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.95. 18,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,283. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $82.81 and a 12-month high of $124.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $387.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 108.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPT shares. UBS Group cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $111.50 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.88.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

