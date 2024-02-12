Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Raises Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $12,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,479,000 after purchasing an additional 57,678,466 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $2,937,315,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722,435 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,430,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,981,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979,379 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $429,854,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.20. 1,069,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,531,785. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $255.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.39. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $64.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $5,259,400.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,291,503.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 289,052 shares of company stock worth $16,834,665 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.87.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

