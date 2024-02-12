WBI Investments Inc. Acquires 2,996 Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS)

WBI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. owned 2.41% of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 27,943 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 788.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 16,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 183.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 13,644 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XHS opened at $89.26 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.28. The stock has a market cap of $105.33 million, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02. SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF has a 1 year low of $77.76 and a 1 year high of $95.78.

SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (XHS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care services companies, as defined by GICS. XHS was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.