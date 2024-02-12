WBI Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 92,586 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 92,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 15.7% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 1,313.1% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 436,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,232,000 after acquiring an additional 405,301 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 28.1% during the third quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 107,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after buying an additional 23,579 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 45.3% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 6,545,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $220,506,000 after buying an additional 2,040,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMB. Barclays lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $34.03 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.04. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $37.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.27%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

