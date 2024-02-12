WBI Investments Inc. Invests $9.40 Million in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 148,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,397,000. ONEOK comprises about 1.9% of WBI Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 97.7% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. Wolfe Research raised ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.91.

ONEOK Price Performance

ONEOK stock opened at $69.04 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.17. The firm has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.91 and a 52-week high of $72.51.

ONEOK announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.66%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

