WBI Investments Inc. Lowers Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

WBI Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 78,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,438 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 11,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in shares of International Paper by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 10,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA grew its position in shares of International Paper by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 53,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $35.35 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $39.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. International Paper had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 225.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

