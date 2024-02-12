WBI Investments Inc. Makes New $3.22 Million Investment in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in LPL Financial by 36.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial by 29.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in LPL Financial by 21.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 176.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter worth about $58,000. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.45.

LPLA opened at $248.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.83. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.00 and a 52 week high of $259.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.88.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.18. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 57.30% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.79%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

