WBI Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 270,650 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,631,000. Associated Banc accounts for approximately 0.9% of WBI Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. WBI Investments Inc. owned 0.18% of Associated Banc as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASB. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 27.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the second quarter valued at about $367,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the second quarter valued at about $5,778,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 5.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 665,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,392,000 after acquiring an additional 31,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,036,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,278,000 after acquiring an additional 170,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Associated Banc from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.13.

Associated Banc Stock Performance

ASB opened at $20.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $24.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.55.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.88%.

Insider Activity at Associated Banc

In related news, Director John B. Williams sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $52,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,225.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Associated Banc news, EVP David L. Stein sold 19,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $348,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,148. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John B. Williams sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $52,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,225.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,672 shares of company stock valued at $967,988 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

