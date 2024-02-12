WBI Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 127,916 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 68.1% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 90.2% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 26,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $419,860.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,909.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 26,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $419,860.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,909.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $30,016.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,351.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 303,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,141. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HPE shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.60.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

NYSE:HPE opened at $15.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.53.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 9.83%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This is an increase from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.77%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

