WBI Investments Inc. Sells 31,222 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

WBI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 31,222 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 101,926.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300,381 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of CSX by 181.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,065,128,000 after purchasing an additional 20,126,839 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $621,349,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CSX by 558.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in CSX by 395.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,059,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $36.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $37.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.78 and its 200 day moving average is $32.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Susquehanna upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.24.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CSX

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.