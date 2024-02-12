Wealth Alliance Acquires 1,175 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 29.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JCI. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 23.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,329,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. HSBC downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.64.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI stock opened at $55.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.38. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $5,404,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 103,892 shares of company stock worth $5,435,042 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

