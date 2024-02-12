Wealth Alliance Sells 1,035 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Wealth Alliance lowered its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Equity Residential by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rye Brook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 48,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Equity Residential stock opened at $58.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.27. The company has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.30. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $52.57 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.18). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $1,454,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,346.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 1,639 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $97,405.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,479.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $1,454,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,346.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,688 shares of company stock worth $1,554,818. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQR. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.18.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

