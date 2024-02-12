Wealth Alliance Trims Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Wealth Alliance trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 17.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $260,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 113,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after buying an additional 9,875 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 76,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after buying an additional 22,588 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IUSV opened at $85.04 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $85.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

