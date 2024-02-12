WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Has $278,000 Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 62.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,516 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,193 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. King Wealth increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.2% in the third quarter. King Wealth now owns 2,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 59.1% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 52.9% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 39,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 13,518 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 183.7% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 15.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 218,838 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,193,000 after purchasing an additional 28,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Electric Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of GE stock opened at $139.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.25. General Electric has a 1-year low of $80.40 and a 1-year high of $139.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.13 and a 200 day moving average of $118.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

