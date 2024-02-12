Wedbush Downgrades GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) to Neutral

Wedbush lowered shares of GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Wedbush currently has $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $4.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of GoPro from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $4.20 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

GoPro Trading Down 0.4 %

GPRO opened at $2.57 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $390.74 million, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.53. GoPro has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $6.07.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $295.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.99 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that GoPro will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GoPro by 198.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GoPro by 419.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,978 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in GoPro by 2,680.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,764 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of GoPro in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in GoPro by 644.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 8,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

