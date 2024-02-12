Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Amgen (AMGN)

Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/7/2024 – Amgen had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $303.00 to $329.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/7/2024 – Amgen was downgraded by analysts at Leerink Partnrs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

2/7/2024 – Amgen was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $318.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $324.00.

2/7/2024 – Amgen had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $281.00 to $278.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/7/2024 – Amgen was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/7/2024 – Amgen had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $313.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/1/2024 – Amgen had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2024 – Amgen had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $315.00 to $314.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/27/2024 – Amgen was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/18/2024 – Amgen was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/8/2024 – Amgen was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/21/2023 – Amgen was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $320.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $264.00.

12/19/2023 – Amgen was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $326.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $286.00.

Amgen Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $293.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,912,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990,955. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $329.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $295.30 and a 200 day moving average of $274.74. The company has a market cap of $157.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s payout ratio is 68.21%.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amgen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

