Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $675.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $610.00 to $675.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on COST. UBS Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Northcoast Research lowered Costco Wholesale from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $620.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $755.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $659.96.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ COST opened at $723.40 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $465.33 and a fifty-two week high of $728.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $669.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $599.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total value of $1,700,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,750.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total transaction of $5,487,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 216,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,306,297.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total value of $1,700,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,750.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,752 shares of company stock worth $9,377,669. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,210 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,031 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $285,358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,402 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,396.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 14,960 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,054,000 after acquiring an additional 13,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

