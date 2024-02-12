Wells Fargo & Company Cuts FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target to $28.00

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FOX from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of FOX from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FOX currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.73.

Get FOX alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on FOX

FOX Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $29.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.81. FOX has a 52 week low of $28.51 and a 52 week high of $37.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.15.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. FOX had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. FOX’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that FOX will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $5,757,012.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FOX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in FOX by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in FOX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in FOX by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 62,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in FOX by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 63,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 17,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in FOX by 273.1% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 49,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 36,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

(Get Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.