Welltower (WELL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 13th. Analysts expect Welltower to post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:WELL opened at $87.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. Welltower has a twelve month low of $65.18 and a twelve month high of $93.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.79.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $1,104,830,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,792,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $772,087,000 after acquiring an additional 237,800 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,088,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,482,000 after acquiring an additional 578,863 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,023,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,147,000 after acquiring an additional 144,681 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 426.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,927,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991,041 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
