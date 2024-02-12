Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) & Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN) Critical Survey

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) and Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Werewolf Therapeutics and Imunon’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Werewolf Therapeutics $16.40 million 14.61 -$53.81 million ($1.10) -6.02 Imunon $500,000.00 9.73 -$35.90 million ($3.27) -0.16

Imunon has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Werewolf Therapeutics. Werewolf Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Imunon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Werewolf Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Imunon 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Werewolf Therapeutics and Imunon, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Werewolf Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $10.58, suggesting a potential upside of 59.74%. Imunon has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,218.84%. Given Imunon’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Imunon is more favorable than Werewolf Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Werewolf Therapeutics and Imunon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Werewolf Therapeutics -144.98% -31.44% -20.81% Imunon N/A -83.25% -57.05%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.4% of Werewolf Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of Imunon shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of Werewolf Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Imunon shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Werewolf Therapeutics has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Imunon has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Werewolf Therapeutics beats Imunon on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies. Its lead product candidates are WTX-124, a conditionally activated Interleukin-2 INDUKINE molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and WTX-330, a conditionally activated Interleukin-12 INDUKINE molecule, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors and lymphoma. The company is also developing JZP898, a conditionally activated interferon alpha INDUKINE molecule for the treatment of cancer; and WTX-712, an IL-21 INDUKINE molecule for the treatment of cancer. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Imunon

Imunon, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The Company's lead clinical programs comprise IMNN-001, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer that is in Phase II clinical development; and ThermoDox for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma. It also has two platform technologies, such as TheraPlas® platform for the development of immunotherapies and other anti-cancer nucleic acid-based therapies; and PLACCINE platform for the development of nucleic acid vaccines for infectious diseases and cancer. The company was formerly known as Celsion Corporation and changed its name to Imunon, Inc. in September 2022. Imunon, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

