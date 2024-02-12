West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Stock Holdings Increased by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 1,900.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 171,000 shares during the quarter. West Pharmaceutical Services makes up 5.3% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned about 0.24% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $67,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth about $237,367,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.2% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,591,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $597,061,000 after acquiring an additional 578,796 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter worth about $215,011,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 73.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 849,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $294,246,000 after acquiring an additional 359,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter worth about $73,389,000. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

WST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens reduced their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $323.00 to $536.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.20.

WST traded down $3.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $406.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,308. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $358.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $367.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.05. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.94 and a twelve month high of $415.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.80%.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $353,537.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

