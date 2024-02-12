Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, a drop of 42.1% from the January 15th total of 91,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 207,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Western Asset Diversified Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.48. 120,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,536. Western Asset Diversified Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $14.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.12.

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.143 dividend. This is an increase from Western Asset Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Asset Diversified Income Fund

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Nisha Kumar purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $127,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Diversified Income Fund by 4.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Western Asset Diversified Income Fund by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Asset Diversified Income Fund by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 40,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Diversified Income Fund by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Diversified Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000.

