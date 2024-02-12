Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Short Interest Up 1,764.2% in January

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a growth of 1,764.2% from the January 15th total of 132,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 265,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.3 days.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Stock Performance

NYSE HIX opened at $4.52 on Monday. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $5.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.68.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset High Income Fund II

About Western Asset High Income Fund II

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIX. Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at $711,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 260,974 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 216,889 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 112,486 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,516,846 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,225,000 after purchasing an additional 47,964 shares during the period.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

