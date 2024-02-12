Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Short Interest Up 1,764.2% in January

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a growth of 1,764.2% from the January 15th total of 132,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 265,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.3 days.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Stock Performance
NYSE HIX opened at $4.52 on Monday. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $5.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.68.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.
Institutional Trading of Western Asset High Income Fund II
About Western Asset High Income Fund II
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset High Income Fund II
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Wendy’s vs Shake Shack: Out with the new, in with the old?
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Simpson Manufacturing stock doubled in value; It can double again
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Uber quadruples EPS estimates, but is growth decelerating?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.