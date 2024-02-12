Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Shares Sold by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV cut its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 52.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.08.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of WES traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.50. 1,080,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,917. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.41 and its 200 day moving average is $27.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $23.79 and a 1-year high of $30.20.

Western Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.87%.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

