Windar Photonics PLC (LON:WPHO) Insider Paul Hodges Purchases 1,000,000 Shares

Windar Photonics PLC (LON:WPHO – Get Free Report) insider Paul Hodges purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of £310,000 ($388,617.27).

Paul Hodges also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Windar Photonics alerts:

On Friday, December 8th, Paul Hodges purchased 50,000 shares of Windar Photonics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of £24,000 ($30,086.50).

Windar Photonics Stock Performance

LON WPHO opened at GBX 33.50 ($0.42) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,099.54. The company has a market capitalization of £23.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3,300.00 and a beta of 1.44. Windar Photonics PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 20 ($0.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 52 ($0.65). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 44.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 38.14.

Windar Photonics Company Profile

Windar Photonics PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells light detection and ranging sensors, and associated products for use on electricity generating wind turbines in Europe, China, and rest of Asia. It offers WindEYE and WindVISION sensors, which measure wind speed by scanning a laser beam ahead of the wind turbines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Windar Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windar Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.