Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.36.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WTFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup started coverage on Wintrust Financial in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total transaction of $57,553.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $93.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.22. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $57.48 and a 52-week high of $100.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.89 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.79%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

