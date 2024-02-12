WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $40.89

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.89 and last traded at $40.81, with a volume of 192359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.54.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 20.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,252,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,866,000 after buying an additional 876,652 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 1,879.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 683,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,897,000 after buying an additional 648,691 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,034,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,445,000 after buying an additional 556,170 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 15.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,393,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,612,000 after buying an additional 317,211 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 59.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 717,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,887,000 after buying an additional 268,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.57% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

