WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $37.32

WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.32 and last traded at $37.29, with a volume of 24154 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.16.

WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.05. The stock has a market cap of $624.29 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 410.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 10,127.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000.

WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree Japan Equity Income Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of growth companies in the developed and emerging markets outside of the United States.

