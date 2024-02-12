WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.

WisdomTree has a payout ratio of 21.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect WisdomTree to earn $0.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.4%.

WisdomTree Price Performance

WT stock opened at $7.11 on Monday. WisdomTree has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $7.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WisdomTree ( NYSE:WT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.32 million. WisdomTree had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WisdomTree will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WT shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of WisdomTree from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of WisdomTree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in WisdomTree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in WisdomTree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in WisdomTree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. 79.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Featured Stories

