WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM) Sees Large Volume Increase

WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 17,679 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 24,705 shares.The stock last traded at $51.95 and had previously closed at $51.83.

WisdomTree International Equity Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree International Equity Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree International Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $967,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 274,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,426,000 after buying an additional 8,468 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 25,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the period.

WisdomTree International Equity Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree International Equity Fund (DWM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree International Equity index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of dividend-paying companies in developed markets excluding Canada and the US. DWM was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

