Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Trading Down 1.8%

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $130.88 and last traded at $130.93. Approximately 37,177 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 576,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WIX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.06.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Wix.com

Wix.com Stock Down 3.4 %

The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -774.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.48.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The information services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $393.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.51 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. On average, research analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wix.com

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Wix.com by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Wix.com by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 58,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Wix.com by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wix.com

(Get Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.