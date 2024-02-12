World Mobile Token (WMT) Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. One World Mobile Token token can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000330 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, World Mobile Token has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. World Mobile Token has a total market capitalization of $88.22 million and $1.76 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get World Mobile Token alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00080351 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00026404 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00019675 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006392 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001291 BTC.

World Mobile Token Profile

WMT uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 536,790,559 tokens. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. World Mobile Token’s official website is worldmobiletoken.com. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

World Mobile Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Mobile Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire World Mobile Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy World Mobile Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for World Mobile Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for World Mobile Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.