Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target Increased to $118.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $113.00 to $118.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WYNN. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Macquarie upgraded Wynn Resorts from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $119.23.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $105.60 on Thursday. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $81.65 and a 1 year high of $117.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.93.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.76. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 16.72%.

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

In related news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $218,335.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,354,696.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $218,335.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,354,696.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 11,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $1,090,822.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,830 shares in the company, valued at $25,227,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,495,661. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,733 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,472 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 777,860 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $82,150,000 after acquiring an additional 351,537 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 249,716 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $23,076,000 after acquiring an additional 18,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 167,620 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $17,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

