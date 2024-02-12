XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Short Interest Down 57.8% in January

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a drop of 57.8% from the January 15th total of 81,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 278,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other news, insider John Yogi Spence acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.89 per share, with a total value of $41,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 23,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,182.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XFLT. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 14,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000.

Shares of NYSE:XFLT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.60. 388,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,388. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.00. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.42%. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently 117.24%.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

