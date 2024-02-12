XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Stock Price Up 7.1%

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.09 and last traded at $9.09. Approximately 2,355,846 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 12,737,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.49.

XPeng Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.36.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.10. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 33.81% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPeng

About XPeng

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XY Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 554.5% during the 3rd quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 327,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 277,229 shares in the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 1,765.6% in the 3rd quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 342,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 324,297 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,291,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,038,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. 11.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EV) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

