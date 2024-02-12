XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Stock Price Up 7.1%

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.09 and last traded at $9.09. Approximately 2,355,846 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 12,737,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.49.
The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.36.
XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.10. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 33.81% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EV) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.
