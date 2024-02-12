XPO (NYSE:XPO) PT Raised to $122.00

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $97.00 to $122.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on XPO. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on XPO from $96.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded XPO from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on XPO from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark boosted their target price on XPO from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on XPO from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $100.90.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $120.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.00. XPO has a twelve month low of $29.02 and a twelve month high of $122.10. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.06, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.10.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. XPO had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that XPO will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in XPO by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 69,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after acquiring an additional 32,668 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO in the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 4,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of XPO in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

