Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) is Sonen Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Sonen Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the quarter. Xylem comprises about 2.3% of Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,752,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Xylem by 23.5% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 3.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 156,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Xylem by 19.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Xylem by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 105,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,591,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XYL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,313.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,997,953.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of Xylem stock traded down $0.43 on Monday, reaching $123.87. The stock had a trading volume of 427,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,975. The stock has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.09. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.59 and a fifty-two week high of $124.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 48.53%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

