Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.25

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.25 and last traded at $14.02, with a volume of 195309 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on YMAB shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Up 9.0 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.61. The company has a market capitalization of $623.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.89 and a beta of 0.69.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.56 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 18.28% and a negative net margin of 20.75%. Analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Y-mAbs Therapeutics

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, Director Biotech Aps Wg purchased 6,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $40,189.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,431,412 shares in the company, valued at $28,804,178. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Biotech Aps Wg acquired 6,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $40,189.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,431,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,804,178. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $330,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 265,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,861.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 223,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,939 and have sold 175,000 shares valued at $1,057,000. Insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 924.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1,347.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 10,996 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

