Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 52,867 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 115,083 shares.The stock last traded at $4.03 and had previously closed at $3.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.60 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get Youdao alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on DAO

Youdao Trading Up 15.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.96.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $210.91 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Youdao by 46.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 18,182 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in Youdao by 36.4% during the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 243,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 64,941 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Youdao during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Youdao by 55.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 384,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 136,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Youdao during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

About Youdao

(Get Free Report)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.