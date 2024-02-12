Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZBH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $138.11.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ZBH

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE ZBH opened at $122.80 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $149.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.35.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.63%.

Institutional Trading of Zimmer Biomet

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,564 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.