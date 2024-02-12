Zuliang(Park) Wei Sells 9,000,000 Shares of AuKing Mining Limited (ASX:AKN) Stock

AuKing Mining Limited (ASX:AKN – Get Free Report) insider Zuliang(Park) Wei sold 9,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.06), for a total value of A$900,000.00 ($584,415.58).
AuKing Mining Stock Performance
About AuKing Mining
AuKing Mining Limited operates as a resource exploration and development company in Australia. The company focuses on exploring copper, gold, uranium, zinc, and other base metals. Its flagship property is the Koongie Park Copper Zinc Project covering an area of 500km2 located in north-eastern Western Australia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AuKing Mining
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 3 attractive stocks that insiders are buying
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ready to bounce, DOJ cloud lifts
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Wendy’s vs Shake Shack: Out with the new, in with the old?
Receive News & Ratings for AuKing Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AuKing Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.