Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Cut to Neutral at Mizuho

Mizuho lowered shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Mizuho currently has $34.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ZWS. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.14.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ZWS stock opened at $32.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.21. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a one year low of $19.29 and a one year high of $33.95.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $356.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, insider Michael Troutman sold 35,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,043,689.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,238. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1,087.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 50.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the first quarter worth $64,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, including interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipings and tubings, valves, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkis brand names.

